Ugandan minister urges innovators to develop country’s own social media platforms

Ugandan Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi on Wednesday urged local innovators and experts to develop the country’s own social media applications.

“We have a fund on innovation as a ministry, and we support innovators to come up with different applications,” Baryomunsi told reporters in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. “Those who have ICT skills should be able to come up with these kinds of applications instead of glorifying those which are developed by people from outside.”

In January 2021, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni banned Facebook for being “arrogant” after the social media platform closed some of the accounts of his ruling National Resistance Movement party’s supporters ahead of the presidential elections.

“Facebook was closed because it engaged in partisan politics in Uganda. UCC (Uganda Communications Commission) has been engaging with Facebook. They haven’t yet finally agreed on dos and don’ts,” said Baryomunsi.