Ugandan Music Promoter Charged with Carelessness

In connection with the 10 fatalities in a stampede on New Year’s Eve at a concert in the nation’s capital, Kampala, a music promoter in Uganda has been charged with nine counts of carelessness.

On Tuesday night, Abbey Musinguzi appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded to Luzira prison after denying the accusations.

The prosecution claims that when he shut down the mall’s stores, leaving only one gate open for more than 20,000 people to leave, he provoked a stampede at Freedom City Mall.

On Monday, the 52-year-old was put under custody.

Because he is a well-known supporter of the opposition National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, his attorney claims that his client is a target.

In the meantime, the police have called other persons, including the building’s owner, to give testimony regarding the fatal occurrence.