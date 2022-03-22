Ugandan national flag flies at half-mast for passing of speaker of parliament

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday directed that the country’s national flag flies at half-mast to mourn the death of Jacob Oulanyah, the country’s speaker of Parliament, who died Sunday in the United States of America where he was receiving treatment.

“I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half-masts until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures,” Museveni said in a statement issued here. “I extend my condolences, the condolences of my family and of all Ugandans to the children of Oulanyah and to his wider family. The government and the NRM will always stand with them. I will say more about Rt. Hon. Oulanyah in the coming days.”

NRM, which stands for National Resistance Movement, is the country’s ruling party.

Museveni said a national organizing committee has been constituted to organize the official burial of the late Speaker.

Oulanyah, who was born on March 23, 1965, was last seen in Parliament in December 2021. He was elected into the position of speakership in May 2021. He served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament from May 2011 until May 2021. Enditem