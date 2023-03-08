Ugandan official says China key development partner

China remains one of Uganda’s most strategic development partners over the last six decades, a top official said here Monday.

Anita Among, the speaker of the Parliament, said in a tweet that China’s support to Uganda and diplomatic relations dated back to 1962 when the East African country attained its independence from the United Kingdom.

“Since then, our two nations have signed various cooperation agreements that have birthed numerous development projects that have been supported by China,” Among said while meeting Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong.

China has implemented several development projects including the construction of power dams, and roads, the expansion of Entebbe International Airport, the only international airport in Uganda, and the development of industrial parks.

“I want to applaud the Government of the People’s Republic of China for respecting our values and traditions and I hope that we will continue to combine efforts to better the lives of our people,” Among said. Enditem