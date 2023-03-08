Ugandan official says China key development partner

By
Xinhua
-
0
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (R) meets with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Entebbe, Uganda, Feb. 21, 2021. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (R) meets with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Entebbe, Uganda, Feb. 21, 2021. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

China remains one of Uganda’s most strategic development partners over the last six decades, a top official said here Monday.

Anita Among, the speaker of the Parliament, said in a tweet that China’s support to Uganda and diplomatic relations dated back to 1962 when the East African country attained its independence from the United Kingdom.

“Since then, our two nations have signed various cooperation agreements that have birthed numerous development projects that have been supported by China,” Among said while meeting Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong.

China has implemented several development projects including the construction of power dams, and roads, the expansion of Entebbe International Airport, the only international airport in Uganda, and the development of industrial parks.

“I want to applaud the Government of the People’s Republic of China for respecting our values and traditions and I hope that we will continue to combine efforts to better the lives of our people,” Among said. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here