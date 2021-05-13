The Ugandan Parliament has been dissolved the as the lawmakers’ term of office came to an end.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga closed the last session of the country’s 10th parliament on Tuesday, thanking members for their work done over the last five years.

The new parliament will be sworn-in May 17 for a five-year term of office.

The dissolution of the 10th parliament came hours before the swearing-in ceremony of incumbent president Yoweri Museveni, who will serve another five-year term. Enditem