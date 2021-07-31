Ugandan parliament reopens after weeks of closure due to COVID-19

Ugandan parliament resumed business on Tuesday after two weeks of closure.

“I welcome you back and request you to observe the SOPS (standard operating procedures) so that we remain safe from COVID-19,” Anita Among, deputy Speaker told the legislators.

“There will be routine testing for COVID-19 for members of parliament and staff before the sittings of the house (parliament),” she said.

The parliamentary buildings in the capital, Kampala, were closed for lawmakers from June 28 to July 11 to allow the disinfection of the parliamentary buildings.

The closure came after the parliamentary commission last month announced that over 100 lawmakers and members of staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.