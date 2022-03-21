Ugandan parliamentary speaker dies in US hospital

The Speaker of the Ugandan parliament has died while admitted at a hospital in the United States.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda announced Jacob Oulanyah’s death in a tweet on Sunday.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen. It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament,” Museveni wrote.

He added that he got the information of Oulanyah’s death at 10:30 a.m. local time from a doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

Museveni hailed Oulanyah as a good cadre of the ruling National Resistance Movement party to which the two subscribe.