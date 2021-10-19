Ugandan police call for calm after embassies issue terror alert

Police in Uganda on Monday called for calm after the French and British embassies in the east African country issued a security alert saying the country faces a terror attack.

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson told local media that for now security agencies would not heighten the threat level although the concerns raised by the embassies are taken seriously.

“Our joint security is reviewing and analyzing these threats, and we managed to engage the two embassies. The public should remain calm but vigilant. In case of anything suspicious, alert the nearest security agencies,” Enanga said.

The embassies urged their citizens to be vigilant at all times, especially in crowed and public places.

In 2010 there were bomb attacks in Kampala at venues screening the World Cup final killing over 70 people and injuring many more.

Somali militant group, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility and linked the attacks to Uganda’s military presence in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission. The militant group threatened further attacks to the country.

Since then, there have been no attack, although police acknowledge the presence of terror cells in the country. Some suspected terrorists have been arrested. Enditem