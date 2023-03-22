Ugandan police caution public on riots, demos

Following riots in neighboring Kenya, the Ugandan police have cautioned the public against holding demonstrations without approval.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told reporters on Monday that security forces in Uganda are actively monitoring the border areas of Busia and Malaba to address any spillover from the opposition group demonstrations in Kenya.

“Like any other protest, there is always a potential of violence, and for that matter, we have contingency plans to address any security and safety concerns that may arise along our eastern border with Kenya,” said Enanga.

The police spokesperson said the police will use existing laws to regulate unlawful assemblies, riots, and other offenses against public tranquility.

He said organizers of a public meeting must notify police three days before the date of the meeting to convene.

“All organizers of assemblies and processions should know that although it’s their fundamental right to peacefully assemble, they also have a duty to inform the police about the date and time of their public meetings, details of the organizers, location and consent of the venue owner, the number of persons expected, purpose and any other basic information, justified to ensure the smooth conduct of the public meeting,” Enanga said.

He said the police are aware of individuals and political groups ready to defy laws regarding public assembly under the guise of the right to assemble peacefully. Enditem