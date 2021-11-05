Ugandan police warn opposition politicians against violent acts

Ugandan police on Thursday warned opposition politicians against carrying out violent acts, noting there is intelligence information that the leaders plan to hold riots on Nov. 8.

Police in a statement said the National Unity Platform, an opposition party, has mobilized its political leaders at various levels from members of parliament, councilors and other local actors of violence, to hold riots and political demonstrations, over the remand of two opposition legislators.

The statement said the People’s Front for Transition, an opposition pressure group, called for all forceful means to take over a legitimate government.

Police also said the Joint Security Agencies took hard lessons from the November 2020 riots and political demonstrations.

“This time we are going to respond swiftly and target the perpetrators, professional instigators of violence, ring leaders,” the statement said. Enditem