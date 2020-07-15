Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called for continued regional effort in combating the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected economies.

Museveni, according to a State House statement, was speaking on Tuesday via video conference that brought together heads of state from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

The 37th Extraordinary Summit chaired Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok discussed the implementation of the revitalized agreement on resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

“The virus is still a big threat and I call upon member states to directly cooperate towards accelerating the diagnosis processes, developing anti-COVID treatment and a vaccine,” Museveni told his counterparts.

He told the meeting that Uganda with support from a regional response strategy had been able to test some 226,000 people.

Out of these only 1,040 turned positive, and 984 had recovered with no death registered. Museveni told the leaders that although the pandemic has hit the economy, some sectors like industry and agriculture have remained functional.

He noted that Uganda will continue to avail food through trade with countries facing shortages.

