Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni explained late on Sunday his delay for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine jab in the ongoing first phase of vaccination campaign in the country.

In a televised national address, Museveni said he hasn’t received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, so as to allow frontline workers who are at risk of contracting the virus to be vaccinated first.Uganda launched the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week, targeting high-risk groups in the east African country. “I have not yet been vaccinated and neither has Janet (First Lady).

This is because we wanted to start with the people who are at high risk. These are the ones working in hospitals dealing with patients,” said Museveni.”The reason I have not been vaccinated is that I am quite careful and well protected by the system here,” he said.

Uganda has planned to vaccinate 21.9 million people who face the highest risk of infections, such as health workers, teachers, social workers and security personnel, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, according to the ministry of health.

“I am also still trying to decide on which vaccine to take,” said Museveni. As of Sunday, Uganda had recorded 40,581 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15,095 recoveries and 334 deaths, according to the ministry of health.