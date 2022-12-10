Ugandan president flags off tractors in effort to boost agriculture mechanization

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has flagged off several dozens of tractors to farmer groups across the country in efforts to boost agriculture mechanization.

Museveni, according to a State House statement, tasked farmers to embrace good farming practices and mechanized agriculture in order to increase productivity.

The president handed over 150 tractors to farmer groups and 100 motorcycles to agricultural inspectors.

“Now we have the tractors. Tractors are quicker. What takes a week is done in one hour, so what we are gaining there is speed,” Museveni said at an event Thursday organized to hand over the equipment.

The president said the tractors were locally assembled, a move that saved the country over 40 percent of the total cost.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze said Uganda faces a low uptake of mechanization technologies, which stands at 8 percent countrywide.

He said the ministry has set up five mechanization centers and 14 more will be set up in different parts of the country over the next five financial years.

Uganda considers commercialization of the agricultural sector as a pillar for middle income achievement. The sector remains the major source of livelihood for 65 percent of the population, according to the Uganda National Household Survey 2016/17. Enditem