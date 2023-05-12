Ugandan president meets Sudanese envoy amid truce efforts

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni met Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, the visiting special envoy of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, at Entebbe State House, who briefed him on the situation in Sudan.

Museveni in a tweet late Wednesday said Sudan should do away with politics of identity and concentrate on politics of interest. “A ceasefire is critical to allow peace, for people to elect their leaders as owners of the country. The country does not belong to the Sudan Army, it belongs to the people,” Museveni said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict. The conflicting parties have made several ceasefires in an attempt to end the hostilities that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands more.

Representatives from the two sides are in Saudi Arabia for talks.