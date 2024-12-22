Ugandan President Museveni Thanks CAF President Motsepe for Football Development Efforts

Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has thanked the head of Confederation of African Football (CAF) for his efforts in promoting football in East Africa.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe met Museveni on Friday night at the Statehouse in Kampala.

Motsepe was on his final visit to East African nations Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, who will collectively host the CAF African Nations Championships (CHAN) in February next year.

Museveni thanked Motsepe for his work in growing African football and assured him of his commitment to making CHAN, and the preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, a success.

The meeting was also attended by CAF vice-president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Chairperson of the CHAN organising committee. Uganda’s Speaker Anita Among and Ugandan Football Federation president Moses Magogo were also present.

On his behalf, Motsepe thanked the Ugandan president for his efforts to promote football by ensuring the country’s facilities are improved. “I express my deep thanks to Museveni and the people of Uganda for upgrading stadiums in the country,” added Motsepe.