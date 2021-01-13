Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni late on Tuesday assured his countrymen that the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for Thursday would be free and fair.

Museveni said in a televised address that security forces in the east African country will ensure peaceful elections. “Ugandans, don’t miss the chance to vote. You go out and vote.

We shall defend you. You saw how the rioters were defeated in Kampala here,” said Museveni, who is also vying for another term.

“There is no threat we cannot defeat. We have got all sorts of means. Simple means and complex means,” he added, urging citizens to remain peaceful.

The arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in November over violation of COVID-19 prevention procedures sparked off riots in the capital Kampala and some parts of the country, leaving 54 people dead and dozens injured.