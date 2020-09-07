Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday said a minister who was detained by police over the weekend will be prosecuted over the election violence in the ruling party primaries.

Museveni tweeted that Mwesigwa Rukutana, minister of state for labor, who was arrested on Saturday after a video circulated on social media showing him grab a gun from a police officer, would answer for his charges.

The video shows that after the minister grabbed the gun to attack his rivals, the rivals sped off in a car.

The minister had just lost an election in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for legislators held on Friday.

The minister and his three body guards are facing charges of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting, and malicious damage of property, according to police.

The party primaries were characterized by violence in some parts of the country with losers claiming that their vote was stolen.

Museveni said all those who caused violence or engaged in some form of illegality would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Those who beat people… are all in jail or on the run. Minister Rukutana is in jail and will be prosecuted,” Museveni said.

“They will be fully accountable with robust charges: assault, attempted murder, murder, etc.,” the president added.

The primaries were held as different political parties in the country are preparing for next year’s general elections.

The NRM party in July declared incumbent president Museveni as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections. He will be running for another term of office after about 35 years in power.

Museveni is expected to face off with Robert Kyagulanyi, a music icon turned politician, in what is anticipated to be a hotly contested election.