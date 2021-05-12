Uganda’s incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Wednesday to serve for the sixth five-year term in office.

Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo swore in Museveni as the president of the East African country at Kololo Independence Grounds in the capital Kampala.

“I Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni swear in the name of the Almighty God that I shall faithfully exercise the functions of the president of Uganda,” said Museveni amid ululations from hundreds of his ruling National Resistance Movement party supporters who graced the function. “I shall uphold, preserve, protect and defend the constitution and observe the laws of Uganda and that I shall promote the welfare of the people of Uganda,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by 11 African heads of state, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi who is the current chairperson of the African Union, several government representatives, diplomats from various countries and other dignitaries.

After taking the oath of office, Museveni received the instruments of power that included the constitution, national flag, presidential standard flag, national anthem, national courts of arms, national public seal, instruments of national defense and sword.

The president and commander in chief then received a national salute and a 21-gun salute before he inspected the guard of honor mounted by the armed forces. At least 4,000 guests had been invited to attend the ceremony after Museveni won the Jan. 14 presidential elections, according to the presidency office.Museveni, a 76-year-old leader who came into power in 1986, has won several elections.