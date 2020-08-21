Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is to introduce new measures to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the East African country, local media reported.

In a televised address late Wednesday, Museveni said some citizens and politicians are continuing to violate preventive measures and operating procedures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“They don’t care about life; they don’t think about the future of the country. When you die, you don’t come back; it’s finished. You go,” the president said.

He said he will address the nation next week on the new measures.

On Monday, Edward Katumba Wamala, minister for works and transport, warned of the government reimposing a ban on public transport over the continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid the increase of cases.

He said that public commuter taxi operators and other motorists were flouting the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of these procedures include wearing a face mask when using public transportation, as well as social distancing and hand sanitizing.

As of Aug. 20, Uganda has registered a total of 1,750 COVID-19 cases, including 1,194 recoveries and 19 deaths, since its first case was reported on March 21.