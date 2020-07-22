Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday urged government officials to avoid convening gatherings as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address, Museveni said politicians must stick to the guidelines issued by the health ministry to avoid spreading the virus.

The president said Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng got herself in a regrettable situation, where crowds gathered around her as she launched the distribution of face masks in her home district Lira, northern Uganda.

Museveni said the country has tested over 25,000 people since March 21. Of the 1,072 who tested positive by July 20, 958 have been discharged and no death has been registered.

He said although the country has made tremendous progress in fighting the disease, the public should not relax in implementing the preventive measures.

He said places of worship will remain closed but hair salons can open.

The country’s Entebbe International Airport and the borders will also remain closed until the global COVID-19 situation is under control, Museveni said.

The president also shortened the night curfew to start at 9:00 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. Previously it started from 7:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m..

He also said that those who are calling for protests would be arrested. Enditem

Advertisements