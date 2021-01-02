Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said the presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 14 will be credible and warned against those planning to antagonize the process.

Museveni said Thursday in his New Year message he had received intelligence that some people were planning to rig the elections and that some election officials had been bribed. He said there are some opposition political actors planning to use violence to alter the election outcome.

“I would like to appeal to everybody, please, be patriotic for once. Do not seek to distort the wishes of the people of Uganda. Elections are a periodic medicine and that is why elections shouldn’t be interfered with by anybody,” said Museveni.

“Therefore, I want to warn all those involved in this, do not miscalculate. Please stop because I know and I will act. I have been elected by my political party and the people of Uganda repeatedly. I can’t allow their affairs to be messed up by criminals and traitors,” he added.

Museveni said an elite force had been deployed in the capital Kampala ahead of the polls. Eleven candidates are taking part in the presidential election including incumbent Museveni who has been in power for over 30 years.