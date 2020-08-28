Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned late Thursday that government ministers and politicians could get arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Some ministers and politicians who should be setting an example for the public are instead flouting the guidelines, Museveni said in a statement posted on social media.

“Regarding the politicians that have been gathering people contrary to the guidelines, my order to the IGP (Inspector General of Police) is now out. The order now is that do not put yourself in a situation where people gather around you. If you do, we shall arrest you,” he said.

“We had contained the disease because the majority followed the guidelines,” Museveni said, urging politicians to stick to the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the country’s health ministry.

Despite a ban on public gatherings to stop the spread of the virus since March, politicians have been seen gathering people in preparation for next year’s general elections.

As of Thursday, Uganda has registered a total of 2,679 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,268 recoveries and 28 deaths, according to its health ministry.