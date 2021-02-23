Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi on Monday instructed his lawyers to withdraw a petition with the Supreme Court in which he sought to challenge the Jan. 14 presidential election results.

Opposition leader Kyagulanyi told reporters that he was withdrawing the case, accusing some of the judges of being biased.

The withdrawal came days after the court rejected his appeal to file more evidence.

Kyagulanyi was the first runner-up in the hotly contested Jan. 14 general elections, winning 34.83 percent of the votes.

Incumbent president Yoweri Museveni won the polls with 58.64 percent.

Kyagulanyi went to court seeking to challenge the result, alleging that the elections were marred by irregularities. Enditem