Ugandan rapper The Mith Shares new EP #SYSTEEMU

Following the release of his well-received Hip-hop/Rap album titled “ The Ugandan”, veteran Ugandan rapper The Mith has returned with a new EP titled #SYSTEEMU where he yet again proves why he is considered one of the best Ugandan rappers of all time.

On this release, he features a few exceptional talents such as Akiene, Charles & Frieda Ssonko, and Charmic Ssentongo with production coming from Mio Made It and a few other producers from Uganda. Expressing his joy over the EP reaching #1 on Apple Music Uganda charts, The Mith stated “

I am really happy to finally have released this EP, and it gives me great joy to share with all my supporters “, he also went on to add that “ I am thankful for all the support I have received worldwide”.

#SYSTEEMU debuted at #1 on Hip-hop/Rap charts in Uganda on Apple Music. The MITH says this is a piece meant to hold us together for an “even bigger monster”, and if these six songs are anything to go by, we are in for a fun ride.

Listen here https://afrisounds.lnk.to/SYSTEEMU