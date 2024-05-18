Ugandan Teams En Route to China for 2024 ISF Football World Cup

Uganda’s State Minister of Sports, Peter Ogwang, has asked the country’s teams to prove a point by winning at the 2024 ISF Football World Cup in Dalian, China.

Four Ugandan teams traveled on Thursday to China for the international school football tournament to be held from May 17 to 27 in China’s northeastern coastal city of Dalian, Liaoning province.

“Go to China and be very disciplined and also prove a point by winning the boys and girls trophies,” said Ogwang before the teams traveled. The minister also made it clear that he would also travel to China to watch the games.

Uganda will be represented by Bukedea Comprehensive School and St. Mary’s College, Kisubi in the boys category, and Amus College School will field a team in each category.

Mark Kazaire, who will captain the St. Mary’s College Kisubi team, told Xinhua that he was excited to be traveling to China to play in such a competition.

“I have heard a lot of good stories about China and I can’t wait to travel there and also guide my team to perform well,” added Kazaire.

Patrick Alfred Okanya, one of the officials of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) told Xinhua that the four teams have prepared well.

“We know the competition in China will be very tough. But our teams have prepared well and should be able to return with trophies,” added Okanya.

The four Ugandan teams will face other schools from China, the Czech Republic, Canada, Nigeria, Benin, Chinese Taipei, Kenya, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, England, Hungary and New Zealand.

Last year’s ISF World Cup at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco saw China and France emerge victorious in girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.