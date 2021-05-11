Uganda Map

Nurses and midwives in Uganda’s public health institutions on Monday called off the ongoing sit-down strike over non-payment of their lunch allowance, a government official said.

David Karubanga, minister of state for public service told reporters that the leadership of the nurses and midwives unions reached a consensus with the government team, headed by the Prime Minister over the payment of their lunch allowance.

Nurses and midwives in the country last Thursday began their sit-down strike after they failed to reach a consensus with government over payment of their lunch allowance.

Some 8,000 nurses and midwives heeded to their union call and stayed at home in the east African country as they waited for the government to come up with a solution for their payments, according to Justus Cherop Kiplangat, president of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union.

Uganda has about 70,167 nurses and midwives registered with the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council. Enditem

