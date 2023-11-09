Uganda’s coach upbeat about the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier versus Senegal

The head coach of Uganda’s U-20 women’s team, Ayub Khalifah Kiyingi, has expressed confidence in his team’s preparations to face Senegal in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Senegal will host Uganda in what promises to be a tightly contested match on Saturday in the first leg of the third round World Cup qualifiers. However, Kiyingi, who announced his final traveling squad on Wednesday night, shared with Xinhua that thorough preparations have been made in anticipation of the challenges ahead.

“We have done our homework and know about the Senegal team. It will be very important to get a good result before the return leg in Uganda,” said Kiyingi. The coach’s remarks came just hours before the team embarked on their journey to Senegal on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Uganda advanced to this stage with a decisive 8-0 aggregate victory over Mozambique, while Senegal progressed by defeating Benin in the second round of the qualifiers. The winner of the Senegal-Uganda matchup will then face the victor of the Eswatini-Ghana tie in the fourth round.

The competition remains fierce within the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Burundi still vying for a chance to progress in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ultimately, four teams from Africa will earn their place at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, representing CAF on the world stage.