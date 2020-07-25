Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the east African country to 1,103.



Out of the 2,488 samples collected from cross-border cargo truck drivers, alerts and contacts tested over the past 24 hours, five truck drivers, five citizens who returned from abroad under quarantine, three alerts and two contact cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the statement.

A total of 19 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda’s border point were denied entry into the country, it said.

According to the ministry, the revised number of patients who have been discharged from various hospitals after successful treatment stands now at 982. Only one patient died since the index case was reported on March 21, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem

Advertisements