Uganda’s ministry of health on Tuesday reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the east African country to 3,037 since March 21.

The ministry in a statement issued here said additionally, two foreign cargo truck drivers — a Kenyan and Congolese who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda’s common border points of entry were not permitted into the country.

The country has also registered a total of 1,489 recoveries and 32 deaths since the index case was reported on March 21.

