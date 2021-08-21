Uganda’s deputy police commander dies

Uganda’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech on Saturday died at his home in the capital Kampala, the country’s military said.

“The UPDF (Uganda People’s Defense Force) fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech,” Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, military spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, said he had asked medical personnel in the force to investigate the cause of Lokech’s death.

“I have tasked the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, to carry out post-mortem to establish the cause of death,” he said.

Lokech was appointed to the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police in December 2020. He is remembered for commanding battle groups on a peacekeeping mission in Somalia in 2011. Enditem