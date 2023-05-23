Uganda’s exports up 93 percent in March

Uganda’s exports increased 93 percent in March compared with the previous month, on account of minerals and other agricultural products, a report said Monday.

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in its monthly report for April said Uganda exported merchandise worth 674.54 million U.S. dollars in March, a 93 percent increase from 349.44-million-dollar exports in February.

The report attributed the increase to higher export earnings from mineral products, tobacco, maize and cotton.

“Coffee exports during the month amounted to 71.54 million dollars, an 8.4 percent increase from 66.03 million dollars in February 2023. This growth was mainly attributed to exporters who off-loaded coffee from their warehouses for sale to benefit from the rising international price of Robusta coffee,” the report said.

The East African region remained the top destination of Uganda’s exports in March, accounting for 35.7 percent of total exports, followed by the Middle East at 32.3 percent and Asia at 14.6 percent.

Uganda’s export earnings from the Middle East significantly increased from 21.41 million dollars the previous month to 217.99 million dollars in March, owing to the growth in exports of mineral products to the region.

The report showed that during the month under review, Uganda’s trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed both on a monthly and annual basis owing to an increase in export receipts that more than offset the rise in the import bill. Enditem