Uganda’s inflation hits 10.7 percent in October

Uganda’s headline inflation for October 2022 increased to 10.7 percent from the 10 percent registered in the year ending September 2022, a statistics body said Monday.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) attributed the difference to increase in commodity prices such as maize flour and rice.

This is the second time the headline inflation is in double digits, after about 10 years when it was below, according to the UBOS. The first time was in the year ending September 2022.

Apart from domestic factors like extended drought in some regions of the country, Uganda’s inflation is also driven by external factors like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 containment measures, according to experts. Enditem