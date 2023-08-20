Uganda’s international airport records highest monthly traffic in over two decades

Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport has recorded the highest monthly traffic since the establishment of the country’s civil aviation authority in 1991.

According to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) spokesperson Vianney Luggya, the industry is continuing to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

“Entebbe International Airport recorded 185,253 international passengers in July 2023 (93,727 arrivals and 91,526 departures), which is an average of 5,975 passengers per day, the highest passenger traffic ever recorded in any given month,” Luggya said in a brief message to Xinhua on Saturday.

“The July 2023 traffic reflects an additional 24,338 passengers to those recorded in the previous month of June 2023, which had a total of 160,915,” he added.

He said the country’s main airport recorded 151,653 passengers in July 2022 and 166,980 in July 2019.

The more than 70-year-old airport was opened in 1951 and then refurbished in the early 1970s. It is now under upgrading and expansion works financed by China.