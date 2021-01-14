Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), Uganda’s largest mobile telephone service provider, on Wednesday switched off social media connections following a directive from the country’s communications regulatory authority.

MTN Uganda said National Telecommunications Operators had received a directive from Uganda Communications Commission to suspend access and use of social media platforms.

The directive came ahead of Thursday’s general elections in which Ugandans will vote their next president and members of parliament.

The country’s President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday said Facebook and Twitter were switched off after they blocked accounts belonging to the ruling National Resistance Movement supporters.

Museveni said social media platforms should be used equitably.

“I am very sorry about the inconvenience to those who have been using this channel (Facebook) even my-self when I had time I was interacting with the young people through it,” said Museveni.

“But we cannot tolerate this arrogance of anybody coming to decide for us who is good and who is bad. That one we cannot accept,” he said.

Museveni is among the 11 candidates running for the presidency in the Thursday elections. Enditem