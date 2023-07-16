Uganda’s mega hydroelectric power project 99.9 percent complete

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Friday visited the Karuma Hydroelectric Power Station, which was co-funded by Ugandan and Chinese governments and will be the largest power-generating project in the country on completion.

The project was now 99.9 percent complete and the construction was set for completion by the end of the year, according to Charles Odongtho, the spokesperson of the Office of the Prime Minister, in a brief message Friday night.

“Managers of Sinohydro assured (the) government of Uganda that 99.9 percent of physical works have been completed,” wrote Odongtho in the message.

According to Odongtho, the Prime Minister hailed the scientists and engineers who designed and constructed the dam. “I now agree we should pay scientists more money,” Nabbanja declared after visiting the deepest end of Karuma Dam which is installed more than 100 meters under the water.

The 600 MW hydroelectric power project is located on the Victoria Nile, a river in Uganda that forms the upper section of the Nile River.

The plant was successfully synchronized with the country’s national grid in March following the successful discharging of power from Unit One of the plant. Enditem