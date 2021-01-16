Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Uganda’s incumbent President Yoweri Museveni on Friday maintained the lead in the Thursday’s polls, pitting him prominent pop star, according the provisional results released by Electoral Commission (EC) here.

Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the EC said that out of 51 percent of the total vote so far tallied, Museveni has 62.7 percent, followed by his main challenger music turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at 29.3 percent.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, comes third with 4.11 percent of the national vote in the east African country.

Nancy Kalembe, the only female presidential candidate and the other seven contestants each has less one percent. The commission is expected to announce the final results in the east African country by Saturday. Presidential election results should be declared within 48 hours after polling closes, according to the country’s constitution.

