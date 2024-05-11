Uganda’s Nakaayi hopeful ahead of Diamond League

Fresh from taking a silver medal at the African Games in Ghana early this year, Uganda’s 800m star runner Halimah Nakaayi says she is optimistic ahead of the Diamond League in Doha which kicks off on Friday.

“I have been working hard since the start of the season and I am in good shape ahead of the race. The silver medal I won in Ghana and the participation in the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya have helped me shape up well,” added Nakaayi.

She will however face tough competition from world champion Mary Moraa of Kenya, Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia and Jamaica’s Geule Toppin Natoya. “I know it will be a very tough race, but I am well prepared,” she added.

Uganda will also be represented by fellow female athlete Loice Chekwemoi in the 5,000m. She will face competition from the likes of Amare Elsabet (Ethiopia) and Kenya’s Grace Loibach Nawowuna.

The Diamond League in Doha is expected to include a variety of Olympic and world medalists. Among them are reigning Olympic, world and Asian Games javelin champion Neeraj Chopra of India, and Olympic and women’s 800m world champion Mary Moraa of Kenya.