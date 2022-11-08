Uganda’s PALG Committee on study visit to Ghana’s Parliament

A nine-member delegation from the Public Accounts and Local Government Committee of Uganda is in Ghana for a five-day study visit to Parliament.

The delegation would, among other things, interact with their Ghanaian Public Accounts Committee (PAC) counterparts to create a platform of networks to deepen bilateral relations between themselves.

They are also expected to liaise with the PAC to exchange ideas and learn practices of Ghana’s Parliament as well as how the PAC works in Ghana.

“The delegation is here to interact, gain in-depth knowledge, and exchange ideas,” Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said on Tuesday in his formal communication when he presided over proceedings.

He called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their study trip worthwhile.