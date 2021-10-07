Uganda’s PMI for September rises to 52.5 amid ease in lockdown measures

Uganda’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in September rose to 52.5 compared to the 50.2 registered in the previous month, signaling improvement in business conditions, a report said on Wednesday.

The monthly report for September issued by Stanbic Bank Uganda attributed the increase to the continued ease of lockdown measures after the east African country suppressed the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

September is the third month running since the PMI crossed the 50.0 threshold. The threshold of 50 is a baseline to indicate an increase or decline of business conditions. Enditem