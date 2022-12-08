Uganda’s PMI rises to 50.9 in November

Uganda’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.9 in November, up from the 50.0 recorded in October, a new monthly report has said.

The threshold of 50 is a baseline to indicate an increase or a decline in business conditions.

The report, issued by Stanbic Bank Uganda on Tuesday, attributed the increase to improvement in business conditions for the third time in the past four months.

The November findings showed that companies remain optimistic that business activity will continue to rise over the year ahead.

According to the report, output rose in the industry and services categories, but fell in agriculture, construction, and wholesale and retail. Enditem