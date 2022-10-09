Uganda’s PMI up to 51.6 in September

Uganda’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.6 in September, up from 50.5 in August, said a new report issued here Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

The monthly report issued by Stanbic Bank Uganda showed that this is the highest record register in five months. It attributed this to the continued improvement in the country’s business environment despite economic shocks.

Strengthening demand conditions helped support rises in output and new orders during September. Growth was seen in the agriculture, industry and services sectors, but reductions were signaled in construction, wholesale, and retail.

The report revealed that despite improvements in output and new orders, Ugandan companies scaled back employment and purchasing activity.

Businesses remained upbeat about the next 12 months premised by higher demand and the potential for price pressures to ease, according to the report. Enditem