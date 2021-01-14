Uganda’s presidential and parliamentary elections kicked off on Thursday with people in the east African country queuing up to cast their votes.

A total of 11 candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, are vying for the presidency in what observers described as a hotly contested election. Opinion polls put Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician turned politician, as the major contenders.

The country’s Electoral Commission on Wednesday said the elections will close at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) followed by vote counts. “All the districts in the country have received polling materials for tomorrow’s (Thursday) election.

The commission encourages voters to turn up at polling stations by 7 a.m. to witness the opening process,” said Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Byabakama said the commission will declare presidential election results within 48 hours after polling closes. The election campaigns, which started in early November amid a COVID-19 pandemic, registered scenes of violence as police and opposition supporters clashed over adherence to the coronavirus prevention measures.