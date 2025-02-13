Ugboh Slams 2Baba’s New Relationship as Obsession, Not Love

TV host and career coach Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh has openly criticized Nigerian music icon 2Baba’s new romance with Natasha Osawaru, claiming it isn’t love at all but rather an unhealthy obsession.

Speaking on TV Continental’s “Your View,” Ugboh questioned whether what many celebrate as love could in fact be an attachment born from poor judgment and a history of infidelity.

Drawing on 2Baba’s well-documented past—where his former partner, Annie Idibia, endured years of controversy over his affairs and children born outside their marriage—Ugboh argued that expecting him to suddenly change is unrealistic. “She saw the Red Sea before she decided to tie the knot with him. Was she expecting him to change overnight? Men don’t change. They often get worse with age,” she remarked. For Ugboh, the red flags in his past are a clear indicator that this new relationship is not built on genuine commitment.

Ugboh’s critique extended beyond the specifics of 2Baba’s personal life to address a broader social issue: the tendency of some women to remain in problematic relationships despite obvious warning signs. She recalled how previous generations of women, even when faced with toxic partners, often chose to focus on their children, careers, or personal well-being rather than demanding change from their partners. “I focus on self-love, I focus on my children, I focus on my business, and I mind my business. Do you have the capacity to stay? That’s the question you should be asking yourself,” she explained.

For Ugboh, true love is not something that can come from a place of emptiness or unmet needs. “This is not love. It’s not love. It’s obsession. You cannot give what you do not have. You have to be full to be able to give true love. You have to have loved yourself,” she emphasized, urging a reevaluation of what it really means to commit to someone.

Her comments have sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike, as the conversation shifts from celebrity gossip to a deeper discussion about relationships, personal responsibility, and the societal pressures that often influence romantic decisions. Whether one agrees with Ugboh or not, her bold take invites us to look more critically at the nature of love and the expectations placed on high-profile figures in the public eye.