UGMC commissioned State-of-the-art medical imaging system

The University of Ghana Medical Center, (UGMC) and Forte Medical Limited on Thursday commissioned a newly acquired Nanox.ARC 3D multi-source system, a state-of-the-art medical imaging machine to increase early detection, prevention and treatment of medical conditions.

The two institutions also commissioned a digital tomography demo and training Centre to train healthcare professionals from Ghana and across Africa on the use of Nanox.ARC 3D multi-source system.

Ghana is the first African nation to have access to the machine, which would improve health outcomes and save lives.

Dr Darius Osei, CEO of UGMC, who commissioned the centre and the machine in Accra said the Nanox system has been designed to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are not discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-ray.

He said the system would improve access to imaging, reduce imaging costs and enhance imaging efficiency.

“As a passionate believer of equity in healthcare, I am pleased that the training of our radiographers and radiologists on this state-of-the-art technology will ensure that the socio-economic status of our patients does not become a barrier towards the attainment of quality healthcare because of their inability to afford diagnostic imaging services,”.

The CEO said the event highlighted UGMC’s continued commitment to revolutionizing the way medical care is delivered and providing the best possible experience for its patients.

Dr Osei said the UGMC’s partnership with Forte Medical Limited in introducing Nanox technology would help the Medical Centre continue to make a difference in the lives of not only its patients but patients across Africa.

Mr Yaniv Tessel, Head of the Economic and Trade Mission to Ghana, Embassy of Israel, said the partnership between Forte Medical and the UGMC was facilitated by the Israel Economic and Trade Mission to Ghana to promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The CEO of Forte Medical, Nana Addo said the Nanox.ARC Digital tomography machine “is a prime example of how technology can be used to improve medical services.”

“This Nanox machine uses a 3D imaging technique to detect abnormalities in the body with remarkable precision, making it easier for doctors to diagnose and treat medical conditions,” he said.

Nana Addo said the machine would make it possible to learn from previous scans and adapt to the unique needs of each patient.

“This technology not only makes diagnosis faster and more accurate but also reduces the exposure of patients to radiation,” Nana Addo said.