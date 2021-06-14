University of Ghana Medical Centre, (UGMC) has launched the 2021 World Blood Donor Day with a blood donation exercise to encourage voluntary blood donation in the country.

World Blood Donor Day, which falls on June 14, every year, seeks to create awareness on the importance of blood donation and the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

The theme for this year’s blood donation day is “Give Blood and Keep the World Beating“.

It is also a call to action for governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources as they put in place systems and infrastructure to increase the collection of blood from voluntary non-remunerated or unpaid blood donors.

Dr Darius Osei, Chief Executive Officer, UGMC, said the exercise was crucial as it highlighted the essential contribution blood donors made in keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving the health of others.

“It reinforces the global clarion call for more people all over the world to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health outcomes,” he stated.

He said the UGMC would operate fully before the end of the year and it needed to include in its plan for health emergencies the maintenance of a viable blood stock.

Dr Osei urged all persons eligible to donate to help save lives and also thanked sponsors for the support to ensure quality health for all.

Dr Kwame Anim-Boamah, Director of Medical Affairs, UGMC, said, “Blood is not like medicines manufactured and placed in shops for purchase therefore failure to donate blood can cause the lives of many people in need and at risk”.

He appealed to citizens to take advantage of the Day and donate blood to save others.

