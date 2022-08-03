UGMC receives donations from Brain Project Africa

The Brain Project Africa, a United States based non-profit organization, has donated brain and spine surgery equipment to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) to aid surgical procedure.

The equipment includes specialized neurosurgery theatre beds and consumables.

Dr Nana Yaw Appiah, Co-founder, and President of the Brain Project Africa, doing the donation on behalf of the group, said even though the UGMC had the necessary foundation, it still needed to develop and grow into a centre of excellence in the West African Region hence, the gesture.

Dr Appiah said the Brain Project aimed to develop sustainable health care in African nations by bringing in foreign medical professionals.

It also seeks to prove through rigorous medical practices and growth that there is measurable economic value in providing vital health care to African communities, he stated.

However, the foundation’s biggest hurdle was finding the money and resources needed to ship the surgical team and equipment to host countries as equipment’s had to be shipped three to six months before they left for their mission.

Dr Darius Osei, the Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, receiving the items, expressed gratitude to the Brain Project on behalf of the Centre for the support so far.

He said the collaboration between the Centre and the Brain Project was based on a Memorandum of Understanding as they had so far conducted over 20 cases involving various brain and spine conditions.

Dr Osei said the donation would therefore be very beneficial to the facility because it lacked the necessary tools for performing brain and spine surgery.

“The donated consumables will also help cover the medical expenses of patients who benefited from the mission,” he stated.

He said the UGMC was fit to correct all kinds of brain and spine disorders and urged the public to patronize them for effective treatment.

The CEO said the Centre looked forward to future partnerships with the Brain Project Africa and other stakeholders to help the Centre treat the most complex brain and spinal illnesses and impart knowledge to their staff.