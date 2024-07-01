University of Ghana Medical Centre Completes First Six Kidney Transplant Surgeries

The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd (UGMC) has announced a significant milestone with the completion of its first set of six kidney transplant surgeries.

In a statement released on Sunday night [June 30, 2024], UGMC highlighted the accomplishment, attributing it to the unwavering expertise and dedication of a collaborative team comprising local and international medical professionals.

“The UGMC has performed six kidney transplant surgeries with exceptional precision, care, and expertise,” the statement affirmed.

Dr Emmanuel Asante, Head of Urology at UGMC, lauded the seamless execution of the procedures, emphasizing the Centre’s capability to handle complex surgical interventions and ensure comprehensive post-operative care.

CEO Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah expressed pride in the Centre’s achievement, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical science and enhancing patient outcomes through state-of-the-art treatments and compassionate healthcare practices.

UGMC, known for its academic and clinical excellence, aims to continue elevating healthcare standards and pioneering innovative medical practices in Ghana and beyond.

The successful kidney transplants mark a significant step forward in UGMC’s mission to provide world-class patient care, advance medical education, and foster groundbreaking research in transplantation.