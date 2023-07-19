UG’s Cape Coast Learning Centre equipped with internet facility 

The University of Ghana’s (UG) Cape Coast Learning Centre, has been refurbished and it is now equipped with an internet facility.

Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar of the UG told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament in Accra, that following the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report, which indicated that their Cape Coast Learning Centre had no internet access, the University has since refurbished the Centre and equipped it with internet.

According to the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report, the UG’s Cape Coast Learning Centre does not have internet and a library facility to aid studies and research.

The report also revealed that virtually, most of the UG’s Regional Learning Centres also lacked adequate learning facilities, which had affected student enrollment.

The University its response indicated to the Auditors that there were renovations works being undertaken at their Cape Coast Learning Centre.

Mrs. Agyei-Mensah told the Committee that renovation works at their Cape Coast Learning Centre had been completed and that the facility was now fully connected to the internet.

She said the University had undertaken extensive refurbishment and positioned equipment in all its Learning Centres since the audit was conducted.

“Mr. Chairman, there is much better situation in all of our Learning Centres,” she stated.

“We have added on equipment to make learning more interactive.”

She said there had been much improvement in all their Learning Centres.

The Registrar said refurbishment work on their Wa Learning Centre was ongoing; stating that contract had been awarded and that work had started on it.

She revealed that the Wa Learning Centre was about 50 per cent complete.

Touching on their Bolgatanga Learning Centre, she said refurbishment contract works had been awarded.

Other high-profile officials of the UG at the PAC sitting include Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor; Prof Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development (RID) and Mrs Bernice B. Agudu, the Director of Finance.