UG’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme to enhance creativity among students, alumni

To enhance the creativity and competitiveness of students and Alumni, the University of Ghana has introduced the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (UGIEP).

UGIEP, is a trans-disciplinary initiative that seeks to foster entrepreneurship and innovation culture at the University through extracurricular programmes and projects that supports creative thinking, venture creation and growth towards the advancement of innovation and entrepreneurship development in Ghana.

It will unlock the ideas of students, alumni and faculty, and translate new ideas, products and services into employment and economic growth.

The Programme is also an integral part of the University’s research development plans to enhance its innovation ecosystem.

Professor Nana Aba Amfo, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University said the Programme was designed to engage students, faculty, and external stakeholders in leveraging their research, innovative skills and experimental models to create start-ups and other opportunities.

The programme is as a result of the partnership between the University of Ghana through its Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), and the Global Entrepreneurship network-Ghana (GEN-G).

The Vice-Chancellor said the day would be remembered the University consolidated its incubation and entrepreneurship initiative in a formal structure.

She said the Programme sought to streamline and provide essential support services to students and alumni in a cross-experiential set to enhance their creativity and competitiveness in this complex world.

Prof Amfo said in seeking to be a world class research University, the leadership of the University has strategically focused on enhancing students experience by implementing modern coaching and mentoring programmes.

She said the University was also strengthening the residential hall tuition system and resourcing Units with activities that relate to students development.

She said the Programme also gives meaning to the University’s second strategic priority, which was to promote academic excellence using the highest international standards of teaching, learning and leadership development.

The Vice-Chancellor said the Programme provides a formal avenue to help streamline activities of various Departments, Units and students groups as well as provide adequate financial, administrative and business support.

“As a University, we have gone beyond training highly skilled human resources 2 0 for existing colour jobs as it keeps reducing anyway to venturing into also creating and providing entrepreneurial spaces for students and alumni, ” she added.

She commended the leadership of the (IAST) for partnering the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Ghana (GENG) to develop the programme.

Mr. Stephen William Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder and Managing Director for GENG said the Network was a social enterprise company that promotes entrepreneurial development programmes aimed at harnessing young people to initiate and scale-up sustainable businesses.

He expressed gratitude to the University Management for making the partnership a reality.