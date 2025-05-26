UG’s Sociology Department Launches 75th Anniversary, Celebrating Decades of Impact

The Department of Sociology at the University of Ghana will officially launch its 75th Anniversary Celebration on May 29, 2025, marking a major milestone in its longstanding contribution to sociological education and research in Ghana and across Africa.

The launch event, which takes place at the department’s forecourt on the university’s Legon campus, is expected to draw faculty, alumni, students, policymakers, and stakeholders from academia and civil society. The celebration will reflect on the department’s rich legacy, examine its current impact, and map out a bold vision for the future.

Held under the theme “75 Years of Institutionalised Sociological Inquiry in Ghana,” the anniversary will feature a lineup of academic and public engagement activities, including lecture series, alumni interactions, student conferences, policy dialogues, and community outreach programmes.

Established in 1950, the Department of Sociology is one of the oldest academic units at the University of Ghana. It has trained generations of scholars, public servants, civil society leaders, and development experts. The department has played a key role in shaping national conversations on critical issues such as gender, health, education, environment, migration, and development.

The celebrations will span from May to December 2025. The department is extending an open invitation to all its alumni—locally and internationally—to take part in the launch and subsequent activities, and to reconnect with the global Sociology@UG community.